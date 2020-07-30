Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. 2,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.04 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.