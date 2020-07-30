Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 2.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of KHC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 421,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,449. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

