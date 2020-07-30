Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

KR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 331,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.