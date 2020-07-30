L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised L Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.11.

LB traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 429,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,531. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

