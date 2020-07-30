L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $23,644,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 23.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in L3Harris by 25.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.