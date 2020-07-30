Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.72.

LH stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $194.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,283. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

