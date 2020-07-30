LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

