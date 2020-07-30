Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of LSBK opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

