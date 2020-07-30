Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,151.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

