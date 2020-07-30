Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,057 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $81,928,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,798,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 727.2% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,456,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,781. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

