Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.