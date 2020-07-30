Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. 13,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

