Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,031. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $681.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

