Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.72

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.72 and last traded at $126.72, with a volume of 2052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

