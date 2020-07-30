LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 7-17% yr/yr to $900 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.94 million.LivaNova also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,846. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

