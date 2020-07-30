LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 7-17% yr/yr to $900 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.94 million.LivaNova also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.
NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,846. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.
In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
