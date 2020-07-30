Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Livexlive Media reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

LIVX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,252. The company has a market capitalization of $205.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

