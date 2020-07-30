Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.36. 19,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,628. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

