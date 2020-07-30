Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 522,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,098,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

