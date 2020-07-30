Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.66. 97,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

