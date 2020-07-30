Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,679 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 236,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

