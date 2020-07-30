Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 84,689 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,048,000 after purchasing an additional 138,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,898 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,634,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 185,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. 2,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

