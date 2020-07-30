Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.63-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.