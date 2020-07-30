Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 1,374,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

