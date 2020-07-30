Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 8,250,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

