Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 5.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

NVS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

