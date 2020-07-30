Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises about 3.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sony by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Sony by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 408.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

SNE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 338,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. Research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

