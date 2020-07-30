Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 162 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises about 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $406,936,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in L3Harris by 186.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after buying an additional 430,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,939. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

