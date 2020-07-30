Martin Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.24. 133,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

