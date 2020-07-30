Martin Investment Management LLC Has $13.17 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises 5.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SAP by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 125,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 91,296 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SAP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $5.30 on Thursday, reaching $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $165.43. The company has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 16.30%. SAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

