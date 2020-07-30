Martin Investment Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 130.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,001. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.65.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.