Martin Investment Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Msci accounts for about 2.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Msci by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Msci by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,474,000 after purchasing an additional 201,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,726,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.38. 22,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,486. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.31.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 310.07% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.