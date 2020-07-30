Martin Investment Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.82. 177,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

