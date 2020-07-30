Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Stryker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.22.

Stryker stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.18. 56,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.