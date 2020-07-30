Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 111,859 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

CARR stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 149,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,290. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.