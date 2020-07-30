Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,474 Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ST. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,390. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.