Martin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 699 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Shares of COST traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.94. 752,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

