Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MHH traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $24.82. 1,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,776. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

In other Mastech Digital news, CFO John J. Cronin sold 5,000 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 8,799 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $186,538.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $604,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,685 shares of company stock worth $1,683,375 over the last 90 days.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

