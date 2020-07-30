Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Issues Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,776. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

In other news, CFO John J. Cronin sold 5,000 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 3,033 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $50,226.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,685 shares of company stock worth $1,683,375 over the last ninety days.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

