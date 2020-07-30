Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 5.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $307.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,472. The company has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

