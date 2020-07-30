Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.47. 2,595,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,472. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.