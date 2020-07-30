Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.1% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $311.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

