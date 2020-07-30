Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,985 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. 294,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.