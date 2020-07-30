Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $324.73. 700,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

