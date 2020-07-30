Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,047. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.73. 15,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

