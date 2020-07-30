Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ciena by 762.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 227,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 407,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.24. 37,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $279,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,100 shares of company stock worth $7,995,960. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.