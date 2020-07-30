Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,871 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 185,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,306. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.