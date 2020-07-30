Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,061 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $54,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $532,754.31. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,946.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,966 shares of company stock worth $14,789,267 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

KNX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 29,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,162. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

