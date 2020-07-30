Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,528. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

