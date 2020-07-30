Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,778,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 45,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.62. 33,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $314.73. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

