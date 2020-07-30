Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 205.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 211.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.78. 168,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

